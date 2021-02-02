Job Title: Purchasing Clerk – IT Business Solutions
Industry: IT
Location: Nairobi
Gross Salary: 50K – 60K
Our client is a leading integrated business solutions provider dealing with various systems including Queue Management, Visitor Management, Time & Attendance and Electronic Security Systems.
They seek to hire an efficient purchasing Clerk with a high level of attention to detail who will be responsible for managing all the local procurement and inventory of the company.
Key Responsibilities
- Develop, lead and execute purchasing strategies
- Prepare and issue local purchasing orders to suppliers
- Negotiate credit terms with suppliers
- Track and report key functional metrics to reduce expenses and improve the effectiveness
- Craft negotiation strategies and close deals with optimal terms
- Partner with stakeholders to ensure clear requirements documentation
- Forecast price and market trends to identify changes of balance in buyer-supplier power
- Perform cost and scenario analysis and benchmarking
- Seek and partner with reliable vendors and suppliers
- Determine the quantity and timing of deliveries
- Monitor and forecast upcoming levels of demand and maintain buffer stock at all times.
- Maintain supplier database, purchase records, and related documentation
- Maintain warranty record for all the purchased items
- Coordinate and work with the store manager for all inventory related matters
Skills & Qualifications
- Degree in business administration or a related field
- Minimum of 2 -3 years of experience as a purchasing officer.
- Must have Previous experience working in an IT Business solution company
- MUST have Deep knowledge of inventory and supply chain management.
- Professional attitude and appearance
- Solid written and verbal communication skills
- Excellent organizational skills
- Multitasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks
- Supervisory and management experience.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office and purchasing software.
- Strong critical thinking and negotiation skills
- Strong planning and organizational skills.
- Ability to work independently.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Purchasing Clerk – IT Business Solutions) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Tuesday 9th February 2021.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.