Job Title: Purchasing Clerk – IT Business Solutions

Industry: IT

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: 50K – 60K

Our client is a leading integrated business solutions provider dealing with various systems including Queue Management, Visitor Management, Time & Attendance and Electronic Security Systems.

They seek to hire an efficient purchasing Clerk with a high level of attention to detail who will be responsible for managing all the local procurement and inventory of the company.

Key Responsibilities

  • Develop, lead and execute purchasing strategies
  • Prepare and issue local purchasing orders to suppliers
  • Negotiate credit terms with suppliers
  • Track and report key functional metrics to reduce expenses and improve the effectiveness
  • Craft negotiation strategies and close deals with optimal terms
  • Partner with stakeholders to ensure clear requirements documentation
  • Forecast price and market trends to identify changes of balance in buyer-supplier power
  • Perform cost and scenario analysis and benchmarking
  • Seek and partner with reliable vendors and suppliers
  • Determine the quantity and timing of deliveries
  • Monitor and forecast upcoming levels of demand and maintain buffer stock at all times.
  • Maintain supplier database, purchase records, and related documentation
  • Maintain warranty record for all the purchased items
  • Coordinate and work with the store manager for all inventory related matters

Skills & Qualifications

  • Degree in business administration or a related field
  • Minimum of 2 -3 years of experience as a purchasing officer.
  • Must have Previous experience working in an IT Business solution company
  • MUST have Deep knowledge of inventory and supply chain management.
  • Professional attitude and appearance
  • Solid written and verbal communication skills
  • Excellent organizational skills
  • Multitasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks
  • Supervisory and management experience.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office and purchasing software.
  • Strong critical thinking and negotiation skills
  • Strong planning and organizational skills.
  • Ability to work independently.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Purchasing Clerk – IT Business Solutions) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Tuesday 9th February 2021.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

