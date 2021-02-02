Job Title: Purchasing Clerk – IT Business Solutions

Industry: IT

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: 50K – 60K

Our client is a leading integrated business solutions provider dealing with various systems including Queue Management, Visitor Management, Time & Attendance and Electronic Security Systems.

They seek to hire an efficient purchasing Clerk with a high level of attention to detail who will be responsible for managing all the local procurement and inventory of the company.

Key Responsibilities

Develop, lead and execute purchasing strategies

Prepare and issue local purchasing orders to suppliers

Negotiate credit terms with suppliers

Track and report key functional metrics to reduce expenses and improve the effectiveness

Craft negotiation strategies and close deals with optimal terms

Partner with stakeholders to ensure clear requirements documentation

Forecast price and market trends to identify changes of balance in buyer-supplier power

Perform cost and scenario analysis and benchmarking

Seek and partner with reliable vendors and suppliers

Determine the quantity and timing of deliveries

Monitor and forecast upcoming levels of demand and maintain buffer stock at all times.

Maintain supplier database, purchase records, and related documentation

Maintain warranty record for all the purchased items

Coordinate and work with the store manager for all inventory related matters

Skills & Qualifications

Degree in business administration or a related field

Minimum of 2 -3 years of experience as a purchasing officer.

Must have Previous experience working in an IT Business solution company

MUST have Deep knowledge of inventory and supply chain management.

Professional attitude and appearance

Solid written and verbal communication skills

Excellent organizational skills

Multitasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks

Supervisory and management experience.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and purchasing software.

Strong critical thinking and negotiation skills

Strong planning and organizational skills.

Ability to work independently.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Purchasing Clerk – IT Business Solutions) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Tuesday 9th February 2021.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.