JOB GRADE “J”/CASB 10 (1 POSTS),

Salary:ksh. 31,270 x 1,300- 32,570 x 1,380- 33,950 x 1,390- 35,340 x 1,460 – 36,800 x 1,470- 38,270 x 1,470- 39,740 x 1,520- 41,260 p.m,

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail:

conduct legal research and analysis;

prepare legal documents;

compile case materials and write reports and memoranda;

documenting hearing dates in litigation matters;

facilitating service of legal documents;

collecting, circulating and filing published bills and subsidiary legislation;

filing court documents and any other legal documents;

organizing the Legal Department Registry;

drafting Legal Documents under the supervision of the Litigation Counsel; and

providing any other legal clerical services that may be required by the Assembly.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

served in the grade of Legal Clerk III or in a comparable and relevant position for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Diploma in Law from a recognized institution;

Possession of a valid Process Server’s Certificate;

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Shown merit and abilities as reflected in work performance and results.

Important Information To All Applicants

All applications should contain the following attachments: –

Copy of National Identity Card or Passport

Copies of Academic and Professional Certificates, testimonials, professional registrations.

Copies of current statutory clearances: KRA, HELB, EACC and D.C.I.

How To Apply

All written applications, CVs, copies of certificates, testimonials and Identity Cards should be submitted in a sealedenvelope clearly marked on the left side the position being applied for and addressed to:

The Secretary,

Trans Nzoia County Assembly Service Board

P.O. Box 4221, 30200

Kitale

All applications should reach the Secretary County Assembly Service Board of Trans-Nzoia at County Assembly building on or before 22nd February 2021 before 1700hrs.

NOTE: Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.