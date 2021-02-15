JOB GRADE “J”/CASB 10 (1 POSTS),
Salary:ksh. 31,270 x 1,300- 32,570 x 1,380- 33,950 x 1,390- 35,340 x 1,460 – 36,800 x 1,470- 38,270 x 1,470- 39,740 x 1,520- 41,260 p.m,
Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities will entail:
- conduct legal research and analysis;
- prepare legal documents;
- compile case materials and write reports and memoranda;
- documenting hearing dates in litigation matters;
- facilitating service of legal documents;
- collecting, circulating and filing published bills and subsidiary legislation;
- filing court documents and any other legal documents;
- organizing the Legal Department Registry;
- drafting Legal Documents under the supervision of the Litigation Counsel; and
- providing any other legal clerical services that may be required by the Assembly.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –
- served in the grade of Legal Clerk III or in a comparable and relevant position for a minimum period of three (3) years;
- Diploma in Law from a recognized institution;
- Possession of a valid Process Server’s Certificate;
- Proficiency in computer applications; and
- Shown merit and abilities as reflected in work performance and results.
Important Information To All Applicants
All applications should contain the following attachments: –
- Copy of National Identity Card or Passport
- Copies of Academic and Professional Certificates, testimonials, professional registrations.
- Copies of current statutory clearances: KRA, HELB, EACC and D.C.I.
How To Apply
All written applications, CVs, copies of certificates, testimonials and Identity Cards should be submitted in a sealedenvelope clearly marked on the left side the position being applied for and addressed to:
The Secretary,
Trans Nzoia County Assembly Service Board
P.O. Box 4221, 30200
Kitale
All applications should reach the Secretary County Assembly Service Board of Trans-Nzoia at County Assembly building on or before 22nd February 2021 before 1700hrs.
NOTE: Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.