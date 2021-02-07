Job Title: Maintenance Clerk

Role Purpose: Mainly responsible for providing specialized clerical tasks for the maintenance function, gathering and maintaining maintenance information in both computer and manual systems, performing general clerical duties like filing, photocopying and ordering of parts and supplies. Others include the compiling of different sorts of information and reviewing maintenance documents for sufficiency.

Responsibilities

Processing of all work orders. Implementation and operation of SAP work order system. Ordering and managing non-stock inventory.

Raising purchase Requisitions for maintenance items.

Preparing documents necessary for scheduled preventative maintenance work

Managing and filing of all maintenance documents and records

Assisting maintenance technicians with part sourcing.

Maintaining documentation of outsourced contractors and suppliers

Tracking downtime issues dealing with maintenance related items.

Picking up parts from local suppliers when needed.

Creating preventative maintenance lists with new assets/equipment.

Managing consumable items used by maintenance technicians.

Other duties as directed as assigned by the supervisor.

Requirements

MUST have knowledge and experience in use of SAP maintenance module;

MUST possess a Diploma/High Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/Mechatronic Engineering from a recognized institution;

Knowledge of maintenance procedures;

Previous maintenance clerk experience for at least 4 years;

Ability to read and understand the operating and maintenance instructions and procedure manuals;

Strong computer skills in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, power point).

Administrative experience required;

Customer service experience an added advantage;

Ability to work without supervision;

Exceptional organizational skills and the ability to multitask;

Strong interpersonal skills; and

Ability to determine continuous improvement opportunities.

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 9th Feb 2021.

Clearly indicate the job title.