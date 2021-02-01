Monday, February 1, 2021 – Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s father’s burial service was disrupted on Monday after Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, and his South Mugirango counterpart, Silvanus Osoro, engaged in a fistfight over Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Osoro, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, had left the podium after telling off ODM leader Raila Odinga over his push for BBI when Arati went on the stage and blasted the DP over his continued rejection of the document.

When Osoro heard Simba attacking Ruto, he went back to the dais and engaged in a fistfight with the ODM strongman.

Police and enforcement officers had to intervene and whisk away some elements near the podium.

Tension continued to mount as speaker after another took to the stage.

Maangi’s father, Abel Gongera, died a fortnight ago.

Ruto and Raila were at the burial and they watched the whole incident.

Standoff at a funeral in Kisii being attended by DP Ruto & ODM leader Raila as MPs Simba Arati and Sylvanus Osoro clash pic.twitter.com/3Aao0xBDev — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) February 1, 2021

