Our client, a company in the oil industry is looking for Cashiers

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Handle cash, credit or check transactions with customers

Scan goods and collect payments

Ensure pricing is correct

Issue change, receipts, refunds, or tickets

Redeem stamps and coupons

Count money in cash drawers at the beginning and end of shifts to ensure that amounts are correct and that there is adequate change

Make sales referrals, cross-sell products and introduce new ones

Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information

Bag items carefully

Greet customers when entering or leaving establishment

Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas

Keep reports of transactions

Process returns and check to see if items are damaged

Answer customers’ questions and get a manager if answer does not solve the issue

Bag, box or wrap packages

Pleasantly deal with customers to ensure satisfaction

Qualifications

2 plus years work experience as a Retail Cashier or in a similar role

Basic PC knowledge

Familiarity with electronic equipment, like cash register and POS

Good math skills

Strong communication and time management skills

Customer satisfaction-oriented

Degree/ Diploma in related field.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 28-02-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification.