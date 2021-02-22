Our client, a company in the oil industry is looking for Cashiers

Key Duties and Responsibilities

  • Handle cash, credit or check transactions with customers
  • Scan goods and collect payments
  • Ensure pricing is correct
  • Issue change, receipts, refunds, or tickets
  • Redeem stamps and coupons
  • Count money in cash drawers at the beginning and end of shifts to ensure that amounts are correct and that there is adequate change
  • Make sales referrals, cross-sell products and introduce new ones
  • Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information
  • Bag items carefully
  • Greet customers when entering or leaving establishment
  • Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas
  • Keep reports of transactions
  • Process returns and check to see if items are damaged
  • Answer customers’ questions and get a manager if answer does not solve the issue
  • Bag, box or wrap packages
  • Pleasantly deal with customers to ensure satisfaction

Qualifications

  • 2 plus years work experience as a Retail Cashier or in a similar role
  • Basic PC knowledge
  • Familiarity with electronic equipment, like cash register and POS
  • Good math skills
  • Strong communication and time management skills
  • Customer satisfaction-oriented
  • Degree/ Diploma in related field.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 28-02-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification.

