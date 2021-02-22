Our client, a company in the oil industry is looking for Cashiers
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Handle cash, credit or check transactions with customers
- Scan goods and collect payments
- Ensure pricing is correct
- Issue change, receipts, refunds, or tickets
- Redeem stamps and coupons
- Count money in cash drawers at the beginning and end of shifts to ensure that amounts are correct and that there is adequate change
- Make sales referrals, cross-sell products and introduce new ones
- Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information
- Bag items carefully
- Greet customers when entering or leaving establishment
- Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas
- Keep reports of transactions
- Process returns and check to see if items are damaged
- Answer customers’ questions and get a manager if answer does not solve the issue
- Bag, box or wrap packages
- Pleasantly deal with customers to ensure satisfaction
Qualifications
- 2 plus years work experience as a Retail Cashier or in a similar role
- Basic PC knowledge
- Familiarity with electronic equipment, like cash register and POS
- Good math skills
- Strong communication and time management skills
- Customer satisfaction-oriented
- Degree/ Diploma in related field.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.
The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 28-02-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification.