Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic and experienced  for the position of Cashier/Team leader. The individual should be based in Meru.

Location: Meru

Responsibilities

  • Retail set Revenue and Joiner targets
  • Provide hands-on support and guidance
  • Stock management & Requisitions
  • Performance Management -Identify areas for development to ensure continuous improvement
  • Career Management -Conduct coaching and training
  • Reporting -Compile and analyze quantitative and qualitative reporting
  • Customer satisfaction -Monitor and maintain performance standards (Real-time & Quality monitoring)

Skills and Experiences

  • Good knowledge on cash management and cash tools i.e money scanners, ETR, SPDQ equipment
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills
  • Excellent Excel skills
  • People management and Interpersonal skills

Qualifications

  • Bachelor of Commerce or its equivalent

 How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 22nd February 2021. Clearly indicate the job title “Team Leader/Cashier – Meru.  Applicants MUST be residing in Meru.

