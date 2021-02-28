JOB TITLE: CARETAKER

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI

PACKAGE: Ksh 15,000/- + Free accomodation

Responsibilities

Prevent unauthorized entry into the building. If you find trespassers, escorted them off the premises

Register the particulars of all visitors, repair or delivery workers going in and out of the building;

Record every incident that occurs in the building, e.g. power failure, water seepage and notify the property manager for action;

Any defect in any part of the building found during patrols should be recorded in daily patrol report with exact locations clearly marked. Defects that require immediate repair should be reported to the property manager immediately;

Common corridors and fire escapes should always be kept clear to ensure that they are not blocked any time;

Assist in vehicle parking and exit from the building

Maintain the cleanliness of all common areas.

Perform other duties as instructed by management.

Qualifications

High School Certificate

How to Apply

Candidates to send their CVs to recruit@covetedhrservices.co.ke by 15th March 2021