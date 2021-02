Monday, 22 February 2021 – Reckless staff who work for Kenya Power have been called out after 3 giraffes were electrocuted to death at Soysambu Conservancy in Gilgil.

According to social media reports, there are so many power lines that are hanging dangerously in the conversancy and if Kenya power doesn’t take action, more wild animals will continue to be electrocuted.

See photos.

