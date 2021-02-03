Pan Africa Christian (PAC) University, a Chartered Private University, is seeking to fill the positions outlined below from suitable candidates.

Applicants must be born again Christians and active members of a local Church and must be willing to adhere to PAC University Statement of Faith.

Job Title: Call Centre Agent

The incumbent shall be responsible for conversion of prospective students who have expressed interest to join the University.

This shall be done through making telephone calls and also assisting prospects who walk into the University to make inquiries.

Minimum Requirements

Diploma in Business, Marketing, Communications, or related field

At least one year experience in a similar role

Excellent communication skills (oral and written)

Excellent customer service skills

Highly self-motivated and self-disciplined

Key Responsibilities for the Call Centre Agent

Reach out to student leads through calling

Keep records of communication with prospective students

Receive and assist visitors who walk in to inquire about our academic programs

Prepare and submit admission reports

Achieve the targets agreed upon within schedule

Participate in the marketing activities of the University

How to Apply

Visit our website http://www.pacuniversity.ac.ke

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above positions, kindly send your application letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae, also detailing your current & expected salary via EMAIL ONLY to jobs@pacuniversity.ac.ke; not later than 16th February 2021.

All applicants must clearly state the job they are applying for in their subject heading.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Pan Africa Christian University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.