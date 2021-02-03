Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – Soy Member of Parliament, Caleb Kositany, has welcomed Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to the Rift Valley and dared him to replace Deputy President William Ruto as the region’s kingpin.

This is after Kalonzo vowed to overthrow Ruto as the Rift Valley political supremo as he dismissed the DP’s perception that the region is his political bedroom.

Venting on Twitter, Kositany, who is also Ruto’s right-hand man, said Rift Valley is home to all Kenyans and as such, the former vice president is free to camp there and establish his political dominance.

“Most welcome Steve, Rift Valley is home to all,” Kositany said.

Kalonzo had during an interview on Monday said he was capable of rooting out the DP as the region’s kingpin if he chooses to camp and campaign there.

The veteran politician who has announced his 2022 presidential bid said he has a lot of friends in Rift Valley who can help him to turn the tables.

“Rift Valley does not belong to William Ruto, I have lots of friends in Rift Valley, lots of friends.”

“I will go and stay there for as long as it takes and root out Ruto for the sake of this country,” he said.

The duo has in the recent past traded barbs as they try to flex their political muscles ahead of the 2022 General Election where both are in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST