Friday, February 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies may regret going against President Uhuru Kenyatta to oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which is also supported by ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

This is after it emerged that the president plans another purge targeting Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Jubilee Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, revealed an elaborate plan to oust Caleb Kositany from his position after they failed to stop the BBI reggae.

According to Murathe, Jubilee would hold a national management committee on Monday, March 1, that will see the Soy Member of Parliament removed from his position.

“The Kenyan Constitution says that if you appear to propagate the interests of another party you are deemed to have left the party.”

“There will be a national management committee on Monday, March 1, and I am putting Caleb on notice that we are going to kick him out of Jubilee,” Murathe said.

He also accused Kositany of decamping and campaigning for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates against the party position.

“You (Kositany) has said you are publicly campaigning for a UDA candidate. So why don’t you leave Jubilee in peace?” he posed.

However, in his defense, Kositany wondered why Murathe himself was not disciplined, yet he campaigned for an ODM candidate in the Kibra by-election.

“Do not bring me those kind of threats…I am not that that type…you were in Kibra campaigning for an ODM candidate so don’t talk,” Kositany argued.

The Kenyan DAILY POST