Saturday, 06 February 2021 – A notorious woman involved in drug trafficking landed in trouble recently after she was busted hiding drugs in her hair during the routine safety procedures at an airport.

In a video that has spread online like a bushfire, airport officials are seen removing the woman’s hair net where she had skillfully stuffed the hard drugs.

They emptied the drugs into a bowl and filmed the woman who was covered in shame before handing her to the police.

Watch the video below.

