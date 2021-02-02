Under the supervision of the CFO, s/he will manage receipting, student financial services, and centralized accounts receivable systems for the school. S/he will manage and coordinate the activities of staff engaged in keeping complete books of tuition fees and other receipts for the schools.

Responsibilities

Custody and maintenance of books of accounts and accountable documents;

Ensure proper fees records are kept at all times and requisite meal receipts etc are issued correctly.

Ensuring a proper paper trail for each transaction is kept Developing management mechanism of school’s resources & statutory compliance.

Planning and evaluating cost reduction measures Managing, evaluating, accounting systems for the school Constant check on possible fraud and errors;

Working with auditors in ensuring accountability Preparation and monitoring of school’s budget Developing working relations with professionals e.g. bankers, auditors

Prepare requisitions for different requirements of the school Safeguarding the school assets by providing proper coding and records

Supervising of all non-teaching and subordinate staff under him/her Preparing regular financial reports as instructed from time to time.

Qualifications

KCSE with at least grade ‘C’ aggregate or Division II with a minimum of C+ in English and Mathematics

Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Kenya finalist or in possession of any other recognized qualification equivalent to CPA (Kenya)

Bachelor degree in Commerce, Accounting, Finance, Economics or a combination of any or any other degree will be an added advantage

At least 3 years’ experience in the accounting practice in a school or any other public or private institution will be an added advantage

Must be conversant with Quick books.

How To Apply

Send application letter and CV to hrmk2019@gmail.com not later than 20th February, 2021. Only those shortlisted shall be contacted. You are encouraged to attach your resume in PDF format to protect formatting.

KISC is an equal opportunity employer.