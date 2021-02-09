Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – The Jubilee Party Disciplinary Committee has removed Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, as Senate Majority Chief Whip.

Kang’ata was removed on Tuesday after appearing before the committee chaired by Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju.

Kang’ata was accused of gross misconduct and disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta by authoring a letter claiming that Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

The letter dated 30th December 2020, stated that the proponents of BBI need to change tact if the proposals are to see the light of day.

“We need to accept good ideas irrespective of who they are coming from, there are ideas that have been given by the so-called Tangatanga wing that are very good,” Kangata said.

The letter generated a storm in the political scene with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders asking the president to punish the outspoken senator for disrespecting BBI and the President.

Speaking after his ouster, Kang’ata said he is unmoved and vowed to continue telling the President the truth about BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST