Monday, February 1, 2021 – Former Finance Cabinet Secretary, Simeon Nyachae, is dead.

Nyachae died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital

President Uhuru Kenyatta has just postponed the women and clergy meeting that was organized in Sagana State Lodge to rush to Nairobi to mourn with the Nyachae family.

Nyachae served as MP for Nyaribari Chache for 15 years before losing to Dr. Monda.

He also served as Minister for Finance and Agriculture besides being Chief Secretary in late former President Daniel Moi‘s government.

The deceased is also one of the leading shareholders of NCBA Group with 8.6 million shares worth about Sh300 million.

The late Nyachae has also invested billions in real estate, Kabansora Millers, among other high-end investments.

