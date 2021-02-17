Brady Is the Super Bowl King, But for How Long?

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski both rolled back the years at Super Bowl 2021, shocking the reigning champions, Kansas City, to deliver the seventh Super Bowl triumph of Brady’s illustrious career.

Few betting tipsters or experts had predicted that the Bucs would go all the way this season, as it is rare for a veteran quarterback to gel so quickly with a new group of players at an average franchise.

However, Tampa Bay fans rejoiced as best they could when the final hooter sounded, leaving Patrick Mahomes and co. scratching their heads as to what went so badly wrong.

In this article we take a look at how likely it is that Brady and Gronk will return to the NFL fray yet again, to retain their hard-won title, as well as which teams will pose the biggest threat to the Bucs in the 2021/22 season.

Which teams will face off again during the upcoming 2021/22 season?

Tempting to Back Tampa To Do It All Again

The question on everyone’s lips is whether Tom Brady will end his NFL career on the ultimate high or if he will continue playing, taking the hits and making the plays required deep into his forties.

Technically the quarterback is a free agent now, meaning he could go and try to recreate what he did in Tampa elsewhere, although that seems unlikely. If and when he does re-sign on the dotted line for the Bucs, expect the Tampa Bay team’s NFL betting odds to change significantly, meaning it might be a good idea for savvy sports punters to back the veteran QB’s charges now, before he puts pen to paper.

Of course, plumping for a man well into his forties is not without its issues, but when someone is such a born winner as Brady is, it is hard to go wrong backing him to keep doing what he does best.

There are a finite number of teams that have a genuine chance of lifting the Super Bowl next year, but then again no one expected the Bucs to win it this time around

Mahomes’ Men Out for Revenge

Perhaps the smart money is on Patrick Mahomes to learn from his Super Bowl setback and to return to the football fray stronger than ever before.

After all, the Chiefs beat almost everyone that stood in their way on the journey to the showcase event and there is ultimately no shame in losing to a hall of famer like Brady.

With a team that will only be stronger after acquisitions made at the NFL draft, Kansas will be strongly fancied to at least make it to the final again.

Buffalo Stampede Picking Up Momentum

The Chiefs and the Bucs aside, the other standout franchise of the playoffs was the Bills, who were impressively led by their ever-improving quarterback Josh Allen.

As well as boasting a more than competent running game, the Bills have one of the best drilled defensive lines in the league, having pulled off some incredible post season performances such as restraining the Ravens to just 3 points on their way to the AFC championship game.

If the well-oiled backroom machine in Buffalo manages to maintain and build upon those strong foundations, then 2021/22 could be the year of the Buffalo.

Ram Raid for Stafford Could Pay Dividends for LA

Sometimes an NFL franchise calculates that it is worth going for broke for a season or two, even if that could damage their longer-term prospects.

Of course, this is a daring strategy, with an ill-timed injury throwing the best made plans into disarray.

The LA Rams will be hoping that is not what happens with expensive acquisition Matt Stafford, who could be the man to take the franchise to the next level.

All that depends on whether it really was the Lions holding Stafford back, or if he was in fact a big part of Detroit’s problems in the first place.