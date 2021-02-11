Home Editorial BONI KHALWALE learning the tricks from his master, DP RUTO – The... BONI KHALWALE learning the tricks from his master, DP RUTO – The ‘Bullfighter’ is on a PR overdrive (PHOTOs) February 11, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR I left my father’s house at night like a thief – RAILA’s daughter, WINNIE ODINGA, speaks on rocky relationship with her parents. When God gives you almost everything – Are you even ready for Valentine’s? (PHOTO) Such curves can make some men empty their bank accounts (PHOTOs) RUTO exposed badly for lying, trust this man at your own risk (Photo Evidence) RUTO’s UDA is not taking chances, this is a candidate hunting for votes from door to door (PHOTOs) LADY shares a text message she received from a thirsty rider after he delivered goods to her (SCREENSHOTS) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow