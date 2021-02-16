Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – Bonchari MP, John Oroo Oyioka, passed on while undergoing treatment at Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu.

A statement from his family said the second term MP died on Monday evening after being ill for a long time.

Oyioka was sponsored to the Parliament during the 2017 general election by the Kenya African National Union and a Coalition Member of The People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi mourned Oyioka as an active member of the Departmental Committee on Education, Research, and Technology.

Muturi added that Oyioka will be remembered for his advocacy towards improved quality of education in the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in his condolences termed Oyioka as an accomplished educator and determined legislator.

“It is a pity that death has robbed us of a determined and progressive grassroots leader who used his long experience as a teacher and administrator to develop his constituents through education.

“Oyioka’s love for education is demonstrated in his setting up of a private teachers college to serve his community after his retirement from public service.

“That was a selfless leader who knew and appreciated the transformative value of empowering the youth through education,” Uhuru eulogised.

Family sources said the MP succumbed after battling a stroke for the last two years.

