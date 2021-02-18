Thursday, February 18, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has been dealt a career-threatening blow in his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta come 2022 after some of his allies from the Gusii region pledged loyalty to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Led by North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), and Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), the MPs vowed to support Matiang’i if he chooses to run for the country’s top seat in the next General Election.

Speaking at a funeral service at Tinga in Nyamira County attended by Matiang’i, the leaders said they would work with him as they want him to represent the interests of the Kisii community.

“I want to tell the CS (Matiang’i) here that I support him fully.”

“Let no one lie to him that we are his enemies.”

“We have no reason to fight him.”

“We cannot go against the will of our people,” Nyamoko stated.

The MP said other regions across the country had their leaders giving examples of Ukambani (Kalonzo Musyoka), Mt Kenya (President Uhuru Kenyatta) and Rift Valley led by Deputy President William Ruto and noted the Gusii region needs to unite and speak in one voice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST