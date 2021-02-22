Monday, February 22, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, have received a huge boost after Makueni Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, endorsed Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Kibwana, together with Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, and economist David Ndii, were among prominent Kenyans who were opposed to the BBI.

However, on Monday, Kibwana, who last week met Raila Odinga, said he has now changed his mind and now supports the BBI.

In a tweet on Monday, Governor Kibwana noted that the people want more resources taken to the counties as stipulated in the BBI Bill.

“Earlier today I joined my colleague @DrAlfredMutua and MCAs from both Makueni and Machakos to deliberate on the raging constitutional amendment conversation. We agreed that MCAs should respect the will of the people who endorsed the BBI amendment proposal from the recent PP form.

“I have listened to the voice of the people in the just concluded BBI Public Participation forums. Wananchi said the 15 percent revenue allocation to counties had greatly transformed rural economies. In that regard, I wish to respect the will of the people & ask MCAs to do the same,” Kibwana noted.

