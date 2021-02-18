Thursday, February 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, have something to celebrate today after Kisii county became the 8th county to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) draft.

The report which has the backing of Uhuru and Raila has so far been voted out in one county out of nine-county assemblies that have voted for the Bill.

Siaya County was the first County to pass the BBI bill followed by Homa Bay.

Busia and Kisumu counties also voted yes for the proposed constitutional bill.

West Pokot and Trans Nzoia Counties were not left behind.

The seventh county that voted in the BBI bill is Kajiado County.

Today, Kisii County has passed the bill and becomes the eight-county to vote yes for the BBI bill referendum.

Kisii county Assembly acting speaker Amos Onderi said the decision to pass the document was reached unanimously.

Kisii governor, James Ongwae, congratulated the Kisii County Assembly for passing the BBI Bill saying, it will increase money to counties from the original 15 percent to 35 percent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST