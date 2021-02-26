Friday, February 26, 2021 – United States President Joe Biden has lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for his exemplary leadership in Kenya and beyond in his first official phone call to Uhuru on Friday.

The White House, in a statement, said that Biden affirmed the importance of the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Biden, the statement reads, also emphasized the United States’ continued commitment to working closely with Kenya to support regional peace and security, including at the United Nations Security Council.

The two leaders also discussed the deteriorating humanitarian and human rights crises in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Washington says the discussion was centered on the need to prevent further loss of life and ensure humanitarian access to the region.

“The President applauded Kenya’s leadership in the Horn of Africa and commitment to counterterrorism, economic growth, addressing climate change, and sustainable development,” the White House said.

“The leaders also discussed the need for cooperation on other matters of regional stability,” the statement reads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST