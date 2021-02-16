Tuesday, October 16, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, have received a huge boost after Busia County became the fifth county to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, and West Pokot counties have already passed the bill and now Busia joins the list in passing the bill which has the blessing of Uhuru and Raila Odinga.

The amendment must be passed by 24 county assemblies failure to which it will not be subjected to a referendum.

The opponents of the bill had earlier received a boost after Baringo County Assembly became the first assembly to reject the report.

Deputy President William Ruto and his Tangatanga camp believe they will marshal 24 county assemblies to reject the report which they term as a wastage of taxpayer’s money and time.

Ruto and his allies are proposing the BBI referendum be held in 2022 alongside the General Election to save Kenyans time and money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST