Thursday, February 25, 2021 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate in Machakos Senatorial by-election, Urbanus Ngengele, has received a huge boost after Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) candidate, Mutua Kutuku, bowed out of the race and endorsed him.

In a meeting attended by MCC party leader, Dr. Alfred Mutua on Thursday, Katuku said he will support Ngengele who was the interests of Machakos people at heart.

Ngengele will now face off with Wiper Democratic Movement party candidate, Agnes Kavindu, who has the support of state machinery.

The Machakos senatorial seat fell vacant in December last year following the untimely death of Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka.

It is now a two-horse between Kavindu, who enjoys massive support from Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka and President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ngengele, who also enjoys a lot of support from Deputy President William Ruto.

Ruto is the face behind the UDA party.

