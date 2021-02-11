Thursday, February 11, 2021 – The latest opinion poll paints a grim picture of the Building Bridges Initiative which is being championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

The opinion poll by Radio Africa Group shows that only 21 percent of Kenyans support BBI.

According to the poll conducted between 25th January to February 5 this year, 43 percent are opposed to the report while 25% said they don’t know anything about the document while 11% said they don’t care whether it passes or not.

In the poll, 3784 respondents were interviewed in all 47 counties.

Nyanza region has the highest support of BBI with 46 percent, lower Eastern 26 percent, while Western and Nairobi regions have 22 percent support.

The region that least supports the report is the North Rift and South Rift with 13 percent. In central Kenya, only 16 percent support the document.

Western, Nairobi and Coast regions had the highest opposition with 51 percent, 50 percent, and 48 percent respectively. Nyanza had 27 percent of people opposing the report while Uhuru’s backyard had 46 percent of those opposing the report.

Should the poll reflect the actual situation on the ground, then this will be a major blow to Uhuru and Raila who have even gone to an extent of bribing MCAs with Sh 4.5 billion to pass the document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST