Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga have suffered a severe blow after a section of Kisumu residents demonstrated against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Kisumu County is considered a BBI stronghold hence it is a big embarrassment to Uhuru and Raila to see residents demonstrating against the document.

The demonstrators, who dubbed themselves as supporters of the Communist Party of Kenya, called Kenyans to reject BBI saying it will not help the common Mwananchi.

The demonstrators said Kenyans are not interested in political seats but want secure jobs and a corruption-free country.

Uhuru and Raila, the men behind the document, say it will end corruption and also address all problems witnessed during the presidential election.

However, the document is facing a fierce rebellion in the Mt Kenya region, Nairobi and parts of Rift Valley.

Here is a video of Kisumu residents demonstrating against BBI.

Members of Communist Party of Kenya holds a demonstration against corruption along the streets of Kisumu. The Party is also rallying residents to reject the BBI. pic.twitter.com/JHlXaGpvG7 — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) February 2, 2021

