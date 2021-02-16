Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has been dealt a severe blow after West Pokot county became the first county in the Rift Valley to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) draft.

West Pokot County is considered as DP Ruto‘s stronghold and this is a big blow to his campaign of rejecting the bill which has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

West Pokot now joins Siaya, Homa Bay, Kisumu and Busia counties that have already adopted the report.

In Busia, MCA unanimously endorsed the report.

Out of the 53 MCAs, only one nominated member, Bernard Odako from Budalang’i, opposed the bill during the voting session that was presided over by Speaker Bernard Wamalwa.

Mr. Wamalwa said he will now send the Bill that the ward representatives endorsed to Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka.

“As the assembly, we have done our part, the remaining work is for the public to decide through the ballot during the referendum plebiscite,” said Wamalwa.

