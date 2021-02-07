Sunday, February 7, 2021 – A prominent Governor from Luo Nyanza has sent indications that he may soon join Deputy President William Ruto’s “hustler movement’, going by what he told his electorate on Saturday.

Luo Nyanza is considered a political bastion of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the region is fully supporting Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

However, Ruto, through his ‘hustler movement’, which has a symbol of a ‘wheelbarrow’ is opposed to the BBI and this doesn’t augur well with Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, who are the main proponents of the document.

Migori Governor, Okoth Obado has reported that he won’t name his successor ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial race because bad politics have always prevented people from distributing ‘wheelbarrows’ in various tertiary institutions.

“These are things that will pull us behind. Let us look at things that will make us move forward. It is not wrong to be given a wheelbarrow,” Obado said.

“I am being told to run for an elective seat. I will declare soon. This one no one has run for and people fear going for it,” Obado added

