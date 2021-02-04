Betting Site & betting App reviews for punters!

Betting Tips Africa (BTA) primarily focuses on providing free football betting tips to fans across the African continent. The tips cover the popular leagues and competitions across Europe, Africa and the rest of the world. BTA also provides additional information that is important to betting customers looking for the best deals from bookmakers. There are reviews of bookmakers and mobile betting apps to help customers know which ones have the best services and offerings. Having the right bookmaker is important in ensuring the customer gets the best returns from their betting activities.

Visit our Homepage and find our free betting tips at https://www.betting-tips.africa

Betting sites in Kenya

Kenya has emerged as one of the most vibrant betting markets in Africa. There are many local and international bookmakers competing for customers with a range of offerings and rewards. Betting Tips Africa has evaluated the leading betting sites in Kenya and rated them based on betting industry standards. Some of the betting sites that have been reviewed include Betway, 1XBet, Bet365, 22bet, Betwinner, Sportybet, Betika, Odibets, and Mr. Play.

The reviews cover different areas that betting customers would consider important when choosing a bookmaker. These include the security and reliability of the betting site, payment methods offered, and the odds payout rate. In general, customers want quick, safe, and convenient means of depositing and withdrawing money from their betting accounts. They also want the reassurance that their money and personal details are safe with their bookmaker.

Bookmakers offer various incentives to attract customers to sign up with them. The welcome bonus is one such popular initiative. New customers get rewarded with a welcome bonus when they open a new account with a bookmaker. This could be in the form of a bonus amount for betting, free bets, risk-free bets, and boosted odds. An attractive welcome bonus motivates customers to sign up with a bookmaker as they get more money for placing bets and increasing their chances of winning. For example, Betway Kenya is offering a welcome bonus of 50% on your first deposit up to KES 5,000.

There are also certain services that are popular with customers and will determine whether they become regulars with a particular bookmaker. These include live betting, live streaming, cash-back, cash-out, jackpot competitions, boosted odds, and reliable customer support. BTA’s bookmaker reviews describe all the features and services for each bookmaker.

Mobile apps

Increased mobile connectivity in Kenya and Africa as a whole is one of the main drivers behind the growth of betting. Many betting customers access betting services through their mobile phones. Mobile betting apps have therefore become a popular platform for customers to access betting services. BTA has a mobile apps review page where they evaluate the performance of mobile app offers from various bookmakers.

Customers can read about the distinctive offers from each bookmaker’s mobile app such as bonus and betting offers, live streaming, payment methods, ease of download, device compatibility, and security. In general, customers want a smooth functioning mobile app that loads fast and is easy to navigate. They also want to access all essential betting features and services through their mobile app. The 1XBet mobile app is one of the top rated in Kenya.

Betting-tips.africa is looking forward welcoming you on our site!