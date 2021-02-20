Saturday, February 20, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has reportedly started sending emissaries to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, with a view of forming an alliance with him ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Ruto believes a coalition of him and Raila Odinga will propel both to State House and that is the reason he is sending emissaries to speak with Jakom.

Raila is said to be not happy with President Uhuru Kenyatta aftre it emerged that the President is keen to endorse Musalia Mudavadi‘s presidency in 2022.

Sources said there is a lot of disquiet at Raila Odinga’s camp after rumours spread that Uhuru and ‘deep state’ are planning to endorse Musalia Mudavadi as Kenyatta’s successor.

Now, Ruto is wooing Raila Odinga to form a formidable alliance that could form the next government.

Ruto believes that an alliance between him and Raila will be a game-changer since all Kenyans will support them because both of them have been betrayed by Uhuru.

“Kenyans will support the alliance because they will realise, Uhuru is not a person to be trusted since he betrayed both Raila and Ruto,” said one of Ruto’s allies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST