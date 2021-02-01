Monday, 01 February 2021 – Young ladies nowadays use their beauty to lure men who are old enough to be their fathers, popularly known as sponsors.

However, there are a few ladies preserving their dignity by engaging in clean hustles to earn an honest living.

A case in point is this pretty lady, who runs a dairy farm to earn a living.

She has a hot body and a pretty face that can land her a wealthy sponsor but instead of lowering her dignity like her age mates, she gets her hands dirty in the farm to earn a living.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST