Thursday, February 11, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has compared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to Africa’s longest River, Nile, saying the document is unstoppable.

Speaking on Wednesday when he met Jubilee and ODM delegates from Nairobi County, Raila said despite the court cases, BBI will drain to the Mediterranean Sea like River Nile.

“BBI itapita wapende wasipende, the ODM and jubilee in Nairobi have started a movement that is unstoppable, it’s just like the river Nile from Lake Victoria to the Mediterranean Sea,” Raila said.

The ODM leader exuded confidence saying they were on top of things in Nairobi – the heartbeat of Kenyan politics.

Siaya County Assembly became the first county in the country to approve the BBI constitution Amendment bill 2020 followed by Kisumu County.

On Thursday, Homa Bay County became the third county to pass the BBI.

It can be seen that the journey towards making the constitutional amendments has finally started being crystallised with the three Counties in the Nyanza region being in the forefront in Luoland to approve the BBI bill 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST