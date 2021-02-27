Sunday, February 27, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed claims that he is pushing for Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to ascend to the presidency in 2022.

Speaking in Kisii County on Friday during the funeral service of former Bonchari MP, John Oroo Oyioka, Raila Odinga said he is championing for BBI because it will address the common problems facing Kenyans.

Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, said it is Kenyans who will make a decision to elect a president of their choice.

On whether he will vie for presidency in 2022, Raila said he will declare that once Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) passes.

“Until then (after BBI), I will not declare the seat I am going for and so let the media stop pushing me or second-guessing my next political course,” Raila said.

Despite his sentiments, political pundits regard Raila as a top contender for the presidency in next year’s polls, even as his party seeks to strengthen itself.

Raila’s handlers are also said to have acquired helicopters ready for battle for State House.

The Kenyan DAILY POST