Monday, February 15, 2021 – Former Agriculture CS, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has revealed that Deputy President William Ruto and his team will not participate in the coming Building Bridges Initiative referendum.

According to Kiunjuri, the BBI process will not be fair and as such, Ruto will not be taking part.

He stated that BBI is already rigged and Ruto knows that and will not fight it anymore, but will not participate as he believes the referendum is a total waste of time and resources.

“We know they will be recruiting Yes agents and No agents will not be trained or fully facilitated to monitor the exercise.”

“It’s already rigged.”

“We shall educate Kenyans on the evils in the BBI and stop the game in April to allow them to prepare for the referendum,” Kiunjuri said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST