Friday, February 19, 2021 – Members of Baringo County Assembly are now regretting shooting down President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s BBI, just to impress hustler movement leader and Deputy President, William Ruto.

This is after state machinery started going for them one by one with the County Speaker, Deputy County Speaker, Sergeant-at-Arms, and some MCAs already summoned to appear before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for grilling over the chaos that was witnessed in the chambers during the debate and subsequent rejection of BBI.

Already, two Baringo MCAs have gone into hiding, claiming their lives were in danger after what they did last week.

According to Tenges MCA Silas Tochim and his Bartabwa counterpart, Reuben Chepsongol, they have been forced to go into hiding after it emerged that security officers were trailing them to arrest them.

“I am aware that they want to arrest us as a way of silencing us since we are ardent crusaders of Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid and for the fact that we rejected BBI, something that has angered the deep state,” Chepsongol stated.

Baringo County was the first and only county in the country to reject the BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST