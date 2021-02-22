Monday, 22 February 2021 – Satrine Osinya, the 9-year-old boy who was adopted by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko after surviving a deadly terror attack, has written an emotional message to him.

Sonko is currently going through one of the most trying times in his life after he was arrested and charged with serious criminal charges among them terrorism.

The embattled former County boss is admitted at the Nairobi Hospital where his lawyers claim that his health has deteriorated.

Sonko has more criminal charges to face even as he battles ill health.

Osinya wrote an emotional message to Sonko and described him as the best dad and prayed that God will continue blessing him even as he faces tribulations.

“One Day I will tell my story………………….. May God bless you my Dad @mike.sonko, Thank you Lord for giving me the best Dad ever, Bless him Lord and keep him in your care, watch over him and protect and cover him with the blood of Jesus🙏🙏 we as a family we miss you so much Dad and we are always praying for you” the message read.

