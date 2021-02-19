Friday, February 19, 2021 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has attacked Deputy President William Ruto after Laikipia and Nairobi county assemblies passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on Thursday.

Laikipia became the first county in the Mt Kenya region to pass the document which has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Nairobi, which Ruto was claiming to be his backyard, passed the report unanimously becoming the 13th county assembly to pass the draft.

Babu Owino, in a Facebook post, said that Nairobi County was now free from bondage and dramas witnessed under Sonko’s regime.

“We thank Speaker Benson Mutura and other county leaders for the sacrifice and work they are doing for the county. You have given us what we deserve.

“You have delivered us from the shackles of oppression, harassment and vipindiree (dramas).

“Today, I want to tell those opposing BBI that they can be thieves and continue stealing. You can steal money and property but you can’t steal the people’s ideologies.

“Continue campaigning in Sugoi,” Babu said in a thinly veiled attack on Ruto and his allies.

Babu further said he was a victim of post-election anxiety and violence and he clearly understood the importance of BBI in fostering peace, having been arrested severally, detained, and even defended his seat in court.

