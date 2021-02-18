Thursday, February 18, 2021 – Former Radio Citizen Presenter, Syombua Osiany, has penned down a romantic message congratulating her husband, David Osiany, after landing a new government job.

President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed David Osiany as the new Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development during his Cabinet reshuffle yesterday.

In her message that got some haters jealous, Syombua shared a bible verse even as she promised to support and submit fully to Osiany.

Proverbs 22:29

“You see a man truly skilled in his work? He will serve kings,” reads the verse.

She wished her husband success in Kenya and beyond, promising to always pray for him.

“ A hearty congratulations to you my Love Osiany David HSC, on your appointment as the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development.”

“Favor is upon you; success will be your portion.”

“You will deliver for Kenya and beyond.”

“I have so much faith in you.”

“Let the world experience what I get to experience daily!

“Babe, you know you have all the support on my knees NOW than ever.”

“Go and conquer the world. I love you,” she said in her message to Osiany.

The Kenyan DAILY POST