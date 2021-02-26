Friday, 26 February 2021 – Francis Atwoli’s daughter, Maria, who graduated with a law degree recently, has excited Kenyans after sharing a throwback photo of her father, when he was a young man in the 60s.

Atwoli started having a taste for finer things when he was a young man if the photo that his daughter shared on Twitter is anything to go by.

In the throwback photo, the vocal COTU boss is seen rocking a sleek wristwatch and a designer’s shirt.

Maria posted the photo and captioned it, “This young man in the 60’s. The man I call Daddy,”.

See photo.

