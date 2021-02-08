Monday February 8, 2021 – The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) has gone after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s aides’, who have been on police radar for some time now.

The aides have been helping Sonko to organize terror activities around the country.

This comes days after the police filled an affidavit to have him detained for 30 days, on terrorism-related charges.

According to the ATPU Director, John Gachomo, nine of Sonko’s aides have so far been arrested and will be charged at the Kamiti Law Courts on Tuesday.

The aides were arrested by plain-clothes police officers who searched their houses concerning the allegations of terrorism activities.

7 aides were arrested on Friday and Saturday and after searches were conducted in their homes, knives and other jungle camouflage military uniforms were recovered among other things.

The former governor and his aides are accused of engaging in acts of terrorism by recruiting, arming and training a militia group to terrorize the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST