Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Saumu Mbuvi, the daughter of former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has been used and dumped by different men that she has dated.

Before she fell in love with Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip, she was dating Ben Gatu, who dumped her in 2017, 2 months after they welcomed their first child.

Saumu accused Ben of battering her and using her to elevate his political career.

After parting ways with Ben, she fell in love with Senator Anwar and just like in the previous relationship, they had a messy breakup that has since grabbed headlines.

One of the fans asked Sonko’s daughter why she always falls in love with toxic men and she was genuine with her answer.

Saumu said that it’s something that she also finds hard to understand.

“You are such a beauty. Why do you allow toxic men? Na sio shida ya pesa,” a fan asked and she responded saying, “Hata mimi sielewei” (I also don’t understand).

The Kenyan DAILY POST