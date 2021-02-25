Thursday, February 25, 2021 – At least 13 MCAs from Kirinyaga have resolved to purchase ambulances for the county using the car grant promised by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after it emerged that Kirinyaga County lacks enough ambulances, something that has forced the MCAs to use their own vehicles to ferry the sick to the hospital

The 13 MCAs argued that the health sector needed a boost and thus their decision.

“As MCAs we take sick people to hospitals with our own vehicles due to the lack of ambulances.”

“The vehicles we have are not equipped thus the condition of a patient may worsen, that is why we need many standby ambulances,” stated Caroline Wanjiku, a nominated MCA also in the health committee of the assembly.

Thiba MCA Pius Njogu indicated that the cost of an ambulance is higher than that of a car hence they have agreed on getting one for every sub-county.

“The cost of an ambulance is high, it goes for approximately ksh5 million.”

“We will not take the loan as Kirinyaga MCAs.”

“Instead, each ward is going to have an ambulance from the car loan that the president said will be given as a way to boost the health sector and also save lives,” he added.

Uhuru committed to facilitating all MCAs with a Ksh 2 million car grant during a meeting held at Sagana to help the Building Bridges Initiative sail through the county stage, an offer that some anti-BBI crusaders have termed as a bribe.

