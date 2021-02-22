BTVC 6 (1 Position),
Duties & Responsibilities
- Supervising Cashiers to ensure Revenues are banked and posted into the financial information system on a timely basis.
- Performing ledger Reconciliations to ensure revenues are posted in the appropriate codes.
- Monthly bank reconciliation of all bank accounts
- Custodian of college cheques
- Other duties assigned by the Finance Officer
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience
- CPA section 2
- A Diploma in accounting will be an added advantage
- At least three (3) years’ experience in an equivalent position in a busy institution and demonstrate outstanding professional competence.
- Ability to perform principles and practices of accounting and auditing including general ledger debit, credit, journal entries and audit procedures.
- Computer literacy in the relevant packages
- High level of integrity.
- Advanced skills in MS Excel
- Hands-on experience in operating spreadsheets
- Able to work in a fast paced environment and cope with pressure
- Proficient in data entry and management
- Good knowledge of general accounting procedures
How To Apply
All Applications including CVs and copies of relevant certificates should be submitted to the undersigned on or before 11th March 2021.
The Principal BTTI
P.O BOX 377-40601
BONDO
Or
bondotti@yahoo.com
Bondo Technical and Vocational College is an Equal Opportunity Employer – women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.
Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification and only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.