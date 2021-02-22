BTVC 6 (1 Position),
Duties & Responsibilities
- Processing of payroll
- Processing of Suppliers’ Payments
- Preparation and Filing of Statutory and Regulatory Payments and Returns
- Performing ledger Reconciliations to ensure expenses are posted in the appropriate codes.
- Supervise, coach, set targets and appraise staff
- Other duties assigned by the Finance Officer
- Maintenance of the petty cash float
- Posting of Supplier invoices to the Financial information system
- Preparation of cheques and payment summaries for transmission to the bank
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience
- CPA section 2
- A Diploma in accounting will be an added advantage
- At least three (3) years’ experience in an equivalent position in a busy institution and demonstrate outstanding professional competence.
- Computer literacy in the relevant packages
- High level of integrity.
- Advanced skills in MS Excel
- Hands-on experience in operating spreadsheets
- Able to work in a fast paced environment and cope with pressure
- Proficient in data entry and management
- Good knowledge of accounts payable
- Good knowledge of general accounting procedures
How To Apply
All Applications including CVs and copies of relevant certificates should be submitted to the undersigned on or before 11th March 2021.
The Principal BTTI
P.O BOX 377-40601
BONDO
Or
bondotti@yahoo.com
Bondo Technical and Vocational College is an Equal Opportunity Employer – women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.
Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification and only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.