BTVC 6 (1 Position),

Duties & Responsibilities

Processing of payroll

Processing of Suppliers’ Payments

Preparation and Filing of Statutory and Regulatory Payments and Returns

Performing ledger Reconciliations to ensure expenses are posted in the appropriate codes.

Supervise, coach, set targets and appraise staff

Other duties assigned by the Finance Officer

Maintenance of the petty cash float

Posting of Supplier invoices to the Financial information system

Preparation of cheques and payment summaries for transmission to the bank

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience

CPA section 2

A Diploma in accounting will be an added advantage

At least three (3) years’ experience in an equivalent position in a busy institution and demonstrate outstanding professional competence.

Computer literacy in the relevant packages

High level of integrity.

Advanced skills in MS Excel

Hands-on experience in operating spreadsheets

Able to work in a fast paced environment and cope with pressure

Proficient in data entry and management

Good knowledge of accounts payable

Good knowledge of general accounting procedures

How To Apply

All Applications including CVs and copies of relevant certificates should be submitted to the undersigned on or before 11th March 2021.

The Principal BTTI

P.O BOX 377-40601

BONDO

Or

bondotti@yahoo.com

Bondo Technical and Vocational College is an Equal Opportunity Employer – women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification and only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.