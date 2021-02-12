Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, the County Government of Kakamega invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions.

POSITION: ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT GENERAL, JOB GROUP “CPSB 05” (1 POST)

Basic Salary Scale: Kshs. 87,360 x 3,190 – 90,550 x 4,490 – 95,040 x 4,860 – 99,900 x 5,010 – 104,910 x

5,240 – 110,150 x 5,500 – 115,650 x 5,780 – 121,430 p.m.

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Duties and Responsibilities

The officer will report to the Head of Treasury. An Officer at this level will be deployed to head an Accounting unit in a Department, deputize Head of Finance Department or be deployed at the County Treasury Headquarters. Specific duties will entail:-

Monitor implementation of Accounting standards and systems for compliance; including Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) operations;

Consolidate cash flow projections submitted by Departments;

Prepare Bi-annual Accounts;

Maintain check-list of returns and reports received from Departments to ensure compliance with law and Treasury circulars;

Follow up on Audit matters including compilation of Treasury memorandum in respect of Departments allocated to the officer;

Follow up implementation of County Assembly Public Accounts Committee recommendations for the County;

Assist in the administration of the Accounting Unit;

Assist the head of Accounting unit to provide advisory services to the Accounting Officer and other stake holders on all financial and accounting matters in the Department; and

Set performance targets for the accounts staff and evaluating

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

Served in the grade of Principal Accountant, Job Group “CPSB 06” (JG ’N’) or in a comparable and relevant position in the public service for a minimum period of three (3) years;

or in a comparable and relevant position in the public service for a minimum period of three (3) years; Passed Part III of Certified Public Accountants {CPA(K)} Examination or its recognized equivalent;

Master’s degree in any of the following: Commerce, Accounting, Business Administration, Finance or their equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK); and

Attended a management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution.

How to Apply

All applicants should click on the Job Offers Option on the County Website www.kakamega.go.ke, fill the Application Form and submit it ONLINE on or before Thursday 19th February, 2021 at 11.59 P.M. N/B: No hard copy or emailed applications to the Board’s official email i.e. cpsb@kakamega.go.ke will be accepted.

Applicants are advised to provide accurate information when making applications, those who give false information regarding their credentials and qualifications will be automatically disqualified.

PLEASE NOTE: Kakamega County Public Service Board (KCPSB) DOES NOT use Agents nor charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment and selection process. Our official communication channels are; email address cpsb@kakamega.go.ke and phone number 0713852573 ONLY.