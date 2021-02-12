Friday, February 12, 2021 – The ruling Jubilee Party has warned MCAs elected on its platform against defying the outfit’s decision to support and pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) amendment bill 2020.

In a letter to all majority leaders of county assemblies under the leadership of Jubilee Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, the party would instigate disciplinary action against members who will not toe the Jubilee Party line.

According to Tuju, it would be inexplicable for an MCA elected on Jubilee ticket to defy the decision taken by party leader and President Uhuru Kenyatta for the benefit of the country.

Tuju also stated the bill was of more benefit to ward reps and county governments thus should be supported wholeheartedly by the county leaders.

He cited a proposal to introduce Ward Development, increasing county revenue allocation from 15% to 35% as some of the progressive proposals that should give Jubilee MCAs reasons to support the bill.

Baringo County Assembly defied Tuju’s warning and became the first county to reject the BBI bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST