Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is now officially a member of the infamous men’s conference’.

This is after he visited the home of Eldoret tycoon, Mzee Jackson Kibor, at his Elgon View Residence in Uasin Gishu County.

Mzee Kibor, a renowned businessman, is famously known for being the chairman of the annual men’s conference – an imaginary conference set to counter Valentine’s Day – where men get to discuss key issues facing the menfolk.

The two shared a cup of tea as Ruto wished him well.

Kenyans took to social media to laud the DP for visiting Kibor who is considered a national treasure among the male fraternity.

On a lighter note, the same Kenyans faulted Ruto for missing this year’s men’s conference.

“Thank you for conspiring with that man. He is our CHAIRMAN in men’s conference and his leadership traits are quite admirable.”

“It is good you visited our Chairman after you missed the Men’s conference without apology.”

“I wish Kibor well. He has made a great name for himself through hard work in spite of his limited education. We admire his achievements; he’s a source of inspiration and a hero to many. I salute him.”

“William Ruto has been summoned and reprimanded by Chairman Kibor for not attending the men’s conference.”

“William Ruto has apologised and committed to grace the 2022 men’s conference.

“Thank you Dr. William for visiting our able Chairman…as a member of Stingy Men Association (SMAK) we are proud of him,” read a section of the comments.

Kibor has been on the spot in the past due to protracted court battles against his sons and children over a 1500 acre land in Soy, Uasin Gishu County.

He disowned some of his sons over their claim to his property.

