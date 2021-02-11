Thursday, February 11, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has asked MCAs in her county to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which she said will increase the county allocation from the current Sh.4 billion to Sh.8 billion.

Speaking on Wednesday when she addressed Kirinyaga County Assembly, Waiguru said the MCAs should lead by example and be the first to approve the Bill in the Mt Kenya region.

“As we all know, we are in a constitutional moment, a moment that calls on us leaders to amplify our voices and secure the interest of our people,” Waiguru told the MCAs.

She said Kirinyaga County stands to benefit in many ways from BBI proposals and therefore the need for the leaders to support it.

“The increase of Ksh.8 billion will enable us to realise enormous development for our people and reduce dependency on the national government,” she said.

The provision of a minimum of 5 percent allocation towards the ward development fund will guarantee at least Ksh.400 million to every ward for purpose of development according to Governor Waiguru.

Waiguru should have addressed the Assembly in November last year but the move was stopped by the outbreak of the Covid -19 pandemic in March 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST