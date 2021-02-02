Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – Faded radio presenter and former pastor, Andrew Kibe, may be headed to jail after the mother of the ‘anda 18’ girl that he had a sexual affair with and even sent her his private photos, threatened to take legal action.

Kibe is said to have met the girl on Tinder dating site where she reportedly sells her flesh.

A cousin of said girl, who is identified as Michelle, claims that her mother who lives abroad wants to take legal action against Kibe.

According to Michelle’s cousin, she ran away from home in July last year when schools were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She came to Nairobi to stay with her female friends who pimped her to celebrities for money.

She then had a disagreement with her friends and ran to Kibe’s house since they had regularly met for sexual escapades.

Kibe refused to accommodate her but paid the uber fare to a relative’s place.

She was taken to Mama Lucy hospital for screening and is now in school.

Here’s the ‘tea’ courtesy of Edgar Obare.

