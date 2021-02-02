Tuesday, 02 February 2021 – Former Kiss 100 presenter, Andrew Kibe, has been accused of taking advantage of an underage girl that he met on a dating site called Tinder.
The girl, who is identified as Mitchelle, ran away from home last year when schools were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and came to Nairobi to stay with her friends.
Her friends would pimp her to celebrities although she met Kibe on a dating site where she was looking for men to sleep with in exchange for money.
Here are photos of Kibe and the girl.
Check this out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST